InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

