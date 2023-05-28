Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

