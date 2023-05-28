Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

