Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISBA stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.03. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

