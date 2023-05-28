iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Destination Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,146 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
