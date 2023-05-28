iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,244 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. 17,030,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,369,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

