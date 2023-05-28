iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $946,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

