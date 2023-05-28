iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $200,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.