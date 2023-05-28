iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 2.46% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $267.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

