iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Holdings Boosted by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,083.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 184,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.58. 247,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $944.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.