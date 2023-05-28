iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $869,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $196.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $197.77. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

