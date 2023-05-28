iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $89.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

