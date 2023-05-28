Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 99.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

