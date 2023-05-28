Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.