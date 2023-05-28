Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $522.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

