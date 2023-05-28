Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

