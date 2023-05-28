Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $140,661.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.00 or 0.99994136 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00941315 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,508.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.