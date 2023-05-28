Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $139,056.39 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.92 million and $139,056.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,130.31 or 0.99958520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00938448 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $137,302.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

