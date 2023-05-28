Joystick (JOY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,999.01

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $9.02 million and $19,999.01 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04619545 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,393.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

