Joystick Price Reaches $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $22,128.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,111.86 or 0.99981132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04417108 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,518.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.