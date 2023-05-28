Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,492,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,474. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.