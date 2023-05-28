KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut KGHM Polska Miedz from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance
Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.
Featured Stories
