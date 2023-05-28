Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 359,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

