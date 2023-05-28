Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,047. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

