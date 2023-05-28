Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.83 billion.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -465.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

