Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.83 billion.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Kohl’s stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.63.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Kohl’s Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.