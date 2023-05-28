Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.98 million and $529,533.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121850 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00046139 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031276 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
