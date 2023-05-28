Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.98 million and $529,533.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

