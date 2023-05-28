Korea Investment CORP Acquires 42,402 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $115,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.38.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $244.10. 1,683,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.23. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.