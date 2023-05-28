Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $101,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.45. 1,135,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

