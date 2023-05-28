Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,832 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Waste Management worth $111,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. 1,041,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

