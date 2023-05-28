Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,474 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $120,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Intuit by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,533,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.43. 3,287,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,814. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

