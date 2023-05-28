Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111,992 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $177,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,173,051,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,173,051,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

WMT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

