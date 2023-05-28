Korea Investment CORP Has $106.94 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,134 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $106,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

