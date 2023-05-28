Korea Investment CORP Has $152.67 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,086 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Netflix worth $152,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,129. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $383.76. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

