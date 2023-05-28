Korea Investment CORP Has $254.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79,182 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $254,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $83.93 on Friday, hitting $812.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,250,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.97 and its 200-day moving average is $595.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $814.98. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.37.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

