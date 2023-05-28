Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,548 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,216,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127,134. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

