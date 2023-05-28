Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $136,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.75. 1,972,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,528. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

