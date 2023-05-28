Korea Investment CORP Sells 69,880 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,880 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $128,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $357.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.62 and its 200 day moving average is $408.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

