Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Further Reading

