Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.18.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

