Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LFLY opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leafly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

