Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2967 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Get Legrand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.