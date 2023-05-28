Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FINMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 8,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Leonardo Announces Dividend

Leonardo Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

