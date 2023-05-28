LINK (LN) Price Up 3.4% This Week

LINK (LN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. LINK has a market cap of $254.72 million and approximately $114,518.10 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for $37.63 or 0.00136228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,769,046 coins. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

