Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0032

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $57.37 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,950,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,921,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295926 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
