Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.