Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.23.

LOW opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

