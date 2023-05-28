M Financial Asset Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 29.9% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VEU opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

