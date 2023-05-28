M Financial Asset Management Inc. Has $953,000 Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises 3.5% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

