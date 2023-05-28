M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 14,647 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.61. 5,213,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,948. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.