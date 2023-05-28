M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

